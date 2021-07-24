PolkaFoundry Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $280,482.00 (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $280,482.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.15 or 0.00839310 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,072,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

