Polkalokr (LKR) Price Hits $0.0724 on Exchanges

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $303,131.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkalokr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00039913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00129466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00144154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,313.94 or 0.99605024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.98 or 0.00873670 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,260,686 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkalokr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkalokr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.