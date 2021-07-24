PolkaWar One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.60 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 66.9% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00124002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00144139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,046.44 or 1.00246467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.62 or 0.00888081 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

