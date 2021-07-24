Polychain Monsters (PMON) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.54 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 52.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $6.73 or 0.00019560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.00833532 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

PMON is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,643,449 coins and its circulating supply is 3,258,633 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

