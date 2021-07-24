Polyient Games Governance Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.76 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $96.32 or 0.00283701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $40,583.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.30 or 0.00837405 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.