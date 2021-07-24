Polymath Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $118.66 million and $5.36 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00365474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

