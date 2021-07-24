PolypuX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $52,288.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PolypuX has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. PolypuX has a market cap of $40,721.10 and approximately $52,288.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00039987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00120032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00143534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,787.69 or 0.99769905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.78 or 0.00882251 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

