Poolz Finance Price Up 9.2% This Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $231,649.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00006397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00124920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00143830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,064.88 or 0.99844130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.00876252 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.