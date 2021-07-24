Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $575.17

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 575.17 ($7.51) and traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.97). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84), with a volume of 17,244 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 575.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £277.01 million and a PE ratio of 27.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Porvair’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

