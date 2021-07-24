PotCoin (POT) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.06 million and $1,177.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,962.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.48 or 0.06373095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.73 or 0.01344795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00367626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00142965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.32 or 0.00601594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00374934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00289710 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,464,456 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.