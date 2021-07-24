PowerPool (CVP) Price Down 0.6% This Week

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $30.32 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PowerPool has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.67 or 0.00835831 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,735,120 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

