PowerPool (CVP) Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $31.11 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002810 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00049644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.88 or 0.00863018 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,735,120 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.