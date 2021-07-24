Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 507.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTIL opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $589.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.71. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $83,488.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,999,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,137,703.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

