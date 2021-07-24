PRIA (PRIA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $442.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.36 or 0.00009815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a total market cap of $233,361.30 and approximately $442.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRIA has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.67 or 0.00850792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

