Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 110,623 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,623 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.79% of United Therapeutics worth $59,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $184.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

