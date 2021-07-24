Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,382,358 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 2,898.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.71% of The RealReal worth $55,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at $39,899,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,359,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $38,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 382.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 710,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 26.4% in the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,717,000 after acquiring an additional 587,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,489. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

