Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731,517 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.66% of Relay Therapeutics worth $52,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,322,000 after buying an additional 641,756 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,767,000 after buying an additional 521,987 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,260,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,247,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after buying an additional 276,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,742 shares of company stock worth $2,668,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.87.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

