Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 268,426 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.49% of Federal Signal worth $58,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 113,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Federal Signal by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FSS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

FSS opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

