Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 45,852 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.85% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $51,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,902 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.93. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

