Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55,960 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.09% of Haemonetics worth $61,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

