Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899,952 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.57% of Builders FirstSource worth $54,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after buying an additional 293,001 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $23,764,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.57. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

