Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.87% of Globus Medical worth $53,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 303,430 shares of company stock valued at $22,523,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.