Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,901 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.81% of APA worth $55,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Truist Securities downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.76.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

