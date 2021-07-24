Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.93% of REX American Resources worth $50,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 14.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in REX American Resources by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,831.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,530 shares of company stock valued at $773,474 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:REX opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.54. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.