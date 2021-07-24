Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $49.98 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.17% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $49,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $79.41 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.