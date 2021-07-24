Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $50.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 3,353.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.71% of Vertiv worth $50,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,532,000 after buying an additional 6,269,524 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Vertiv by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after buying an additional 5,948,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 770.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,261,000 after buying an additional 4,393,200 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE:VRT opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

