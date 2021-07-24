Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $51.03 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,862 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.18% of Discover Financial Services worth $51,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,292,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,050,000 after purchasing an additional 426,844 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $123.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $48.36 and a 12-month high of $127.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.74.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

