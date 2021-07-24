Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $51.54 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 208,249 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Kinder Morgan worth $51,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.37 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

