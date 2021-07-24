Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $52.02 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,380,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.92% of Q2 worth $52,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.97 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.27.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

