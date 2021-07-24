Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $53.26 Million Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.48% of Eastern Bankshares worth $53,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,903,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,460,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.