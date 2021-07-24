Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $55.18 Million Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,556,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,087 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.08% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $55,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

