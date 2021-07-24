Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $57.27 Million Stock Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,579,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 10.32% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $57,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.59. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at $408,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $392,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

