Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $58.82 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,195 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $58,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW opened at $207.35 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

