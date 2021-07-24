Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.61% of Walker & Dunlop worth $52,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,548,000 after purchasing an additional 342,638 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,930,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,977,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $35,362,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

