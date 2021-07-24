Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.57% of LGI Homes worth $58,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGIH opened at $165.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.03. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

