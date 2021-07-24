Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.57% of LGI Homes worth $58,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LGIH opened at $165.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.03. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.
LGI Homes Profile
LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
