Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,020,817 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.23% of RingCentral worth $60,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

NYSE RNG opened at $276.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,106.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

