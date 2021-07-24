Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.54% of Blue Bird worth $51,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 147,716 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 30.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $15,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Blue Bird by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $7,271,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $675.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $206,657.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,192,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

