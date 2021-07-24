Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,260,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:REVHU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

