Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 553,404 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553,404 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.89% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $50,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 227.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPRT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

