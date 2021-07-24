Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 558,053 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.57% of Myers Industries worth $61,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,687,000 after buying an additional 272,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Myers Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $763.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.