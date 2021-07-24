Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 537,317 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 537,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,898,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.19% of Unity Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Unity Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Unity Software by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $3,190,063.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 953,585 shares of company stock valued at $92,408,152 over the last 90 days.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of U opened at $105.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.95. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

