Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.50% of Merit Medical Systems worth $50,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,660,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 137,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after purchasing an additional 228,707 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 917.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,287.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.