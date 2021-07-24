Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,094 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 75,015 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.35% of Akamai Technologies worth $58,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,458. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.