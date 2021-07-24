Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,155,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.14% of Domtar worth $58,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Domtar by 409.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domtar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

NYSE:UFS opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.