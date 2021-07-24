Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.10% of Independent Bank worth $58,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,813,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Independent Bank by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Independent Bank by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $2,686,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

NASDAQ INDB opened at $69.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 29.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.