Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,335,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $53,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.60.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $204.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $148.88 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.68.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

