Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 115,742 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.17% of Cirrus Logic worth $57,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

CRUS opened at $84.42 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

