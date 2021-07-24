Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 12,500 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.96% of Albany International worth $52,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 422,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 23.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 416,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 78,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

AIN stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

