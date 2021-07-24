Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 129,936 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,299,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 129,936 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.59% of Cara Therapeutics worth $49,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.60 million, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARA. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

