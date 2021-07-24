Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 179,080 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 179,080 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.08% of Knowles worth $59,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 44.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 350,670 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Knowles by 8.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 108,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Knowles’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,073,908. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

